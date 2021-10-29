Goldberg Talks WWE Contract and Future; WWE Rumors on Vince McMahon, Charlotte Flair

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Goldberg Says His WWE Contract Is Nearing Conclusion

Goldberg is coming off a victory over Bobby Lashley, but his long-term future in WWE is still up in the air as his contract has just one match remaining.

The two-time WWE universal champion told Ring Rules (via Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.) he still feels like he can perform at the age of 54.

"I still feel as though I can wrestle, I still feel as though I can entertain," he said. "After this match I have one more match on my contract, and that's it. We'll see what happens, you never know."

Goldberg also left the door open for a future match featuring himself and his son, Gage, taking on the father-son tandem of Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio after Gage became involved in his storyline with Lashley leading up to Crown Jewel.

"Oh you never know, you never know what the next day brings," he told Ring Rules. "So if people want that, we'll see if we can give them what they want. You never know."

WWE has found success with bringing back marquee names like John Cena, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg for short-term storylines leading up to major events. It can give a pay-per-view an added boost without taking too much television time away from the full-time Superstars.

Goldberg generated a massive following during his dominant run in WCW during the late 1990s, and he still generates a positive response from fans every time he returns to WWE.

In turn, it wouldn't be a surprise if the sides come to an agreement on an extension before his current deal runs out.

Vince McMahon Returns to Saudi Arabia For Business Talks

Fresh off the Crown Jewel event last week, which took place in the Saudi Arabia capital of Riyadh, McMahon has returned to the country for further talks.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Middleton) reported McMahon came back to the United States after Crown Jewel but has quickly made his way back to Saudi Arabia for "business-related discussions."

It's unknown what those talks are centered around, but WWE has already committed to a long-term partnership with the country as part of a 10-year contract signed in 2018.

The company has run six pay-per-view events in Saudi Arabia since the deal kicked off with the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018. There were two shows per year in 2018 and 2019 before COVID-19 caused a hiatus from February 2020 until Crown Jewel last week.

WWE has consistently created high-level cards for their events in the Middle Eastern country, so it'll be interesting to see how the partnership continues to evolve over time.

Charlotte Flair Pulled From Media Availability

Flair has faced rumors of significant backstage heat following a contentious segment and subsequent altercation with Becky Lynch at last week's SmackDown, and now it appears the backlash is having a tangible impact.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported WWE pulled the SmackDown women's champion from her media assignments this week:

That update comes on the heels of a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, who noted there are people close to Flair who are "privately pushing the idea of her trying to get out of her WWE deal," though it's unclear how realistic that is given her longtime status as one of the company's top stars.

Flair and Lynch are on separate shows and came together to trade their championship belts following their swaps from Raw and SmackDown in the 2021 WWE draft. So while they likely won't cross paths weekly, a champion vs. champion match often takes place at Survivor Series, which creates some questions heading into that hallmark pay-per-view next month.

It's also unknown whether the SmackDown champ's removal from media commitments was a one-week move amid the widespread speculation or a more extended decision by the company.

The story should continue to play out in the weeks ahead, starting with Friday's SmackDown.