Mark Kotsay Reportedly Hired by Athletics to Replace Bob Melvin as Manager

The Oakland Athletics have found their next manager after agreeing to a deal with Mark Kotsay, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Oakland's managerial job became open when Bob Melvin agreed to a three-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

AJ Cassavell of MLB.com noted the A's didn't receive compensation for the move because they gave the 60-year-old permission to interview with the Padres.

Melvin leaves big shoes to fill in Oakland after a successful 11-year run with the organization. He took over the Athletics on an interim basis midway through the 2011 season after Bob Geren was fired.

Only Hall of Famer Connie Mack has more wins than Melvin's 853 in A's franchise history. He led them to six playoff appearances and three division titles in Oakland.

Kotsay is familiar with the organization having spent four seasons in Oakland as a player from 2004-07.

After his playing career ended, he moved into the coaching ranks and was hired by the San Diego Padres as their hitting coach in 2015.

The 46-year-old spent one season with the Padres before being hired by the A's as their bench coach. He was named their quality control coach in 2017 under Melvin and spent five seasons in that role.