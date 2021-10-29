MLB Rumors: Latest on Xander Bogaerts, Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras Trade Buzz

Elsa/Getty Images

Even though the eyes of Major League Baseball fans are trained squarely on the World Series, the end of the Fall Classic will bring about many questions for all 30 teams.

This is certainly going to be a busy offseason, especially given the uncertainty around the labor negotiations and the likelihood of a work stoppage when the current CBA expires on Dec. 2.

That is going to have a significant impact on when business will get done. Free agency officially starts five days after the World Series ends, but history has shown that teams don't usually make deals for marquee players until the winter meetings at the earliest.

All of that is worth keeping in mind for the future. For now, though, there is plenty of buzz going on about some of the biggest players who could be on the move this offseason.

Xander Bogaerts Preparing to Hit Free Agency After 2022

After trading Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the start of the 2020 season, the long-term future of the Boston Red Sox was tied directly to Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers turning into All-Stars.

That mission was accomplished in 2021, as both players were named to the Midsummer Classic and played key roles in the Red Sox reaching the American League Championship Series.

Devers and Bogaerts remain under contract to the Red Sox next season, but things get murky beyond that.

Per ESPN's Joon Lee, Bogaerts is planning on using the opt out in his contract after next season to become a free agent.

The Red Sox signed Bogaerts to a six-year, $120 million contract before the 2019 season. The deal includes a $20 million player option for 2023, per Spotrac.

Timing is a crucial part of free agency. Bogaerts would almost certainly attract a lot of attention if he could opt out this offseason, but he would also be competing with the likes of Corey Seager and Carlos Correa as the top shortstop.

The top potential free-agent shortstops after next season include Tim Anderson and Trea Turner, but there's a steep drop to in talent after those two players. Dansby Swanson, who only has one full season with an OPS over .800 in his career (2020), would likely be No. 3.

Bogaerts will be 30 years old after next season, but he's remained a quality defensive shortstop even as he's gotten older. The three-time All-Star ranked eighth among all qualified shortstops in FanGraphs defensive value (8.3) and ninth in out of zone plays (106) in 2021.

Hitting is one thing that Bogaerts has never struggled to do. He has a .290/.353/.459 career slash line and has slugged at least .493 in each of the last four seasons.

As long as Bogaerts has another strong season in 2022, there's no reason for him not to see what the market has to offer him.

Anthony Rizzo Hopeful for Yankees Reunion

A disappointing 2021 season has left the New York Yankees with a lot of things to evaluate as they look to improve next year.

First base is one area that could have an opening, depending on what the Yankees want to do with Anthony Rizzo.

If Rizzo has his way, he will be wearing pinstripes next season. Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger cited a family member as saying that Rizzo is "quite eager" to return to New York in 2022.

The Yankees will have nine free agents this offseason. Rizzo, Corey Kluber and Brett Gardner are the most prominent in that group. It seems unlikely that Gardner, whose .689 OPS in 2021 was his worst since he was a rookie (.582 in 2008), will be back.

Kluber could go either way. The two-time American League Cy Young winner was effective when he pitched (3.83 ERA), but injuries limited him to 80 innings over 16 starts. He's only pitched 116.2 innings over the past three seasons combined and will turn 36 on April 10.

Rizzo was a solid hitter in 2021 between his time with the Yankees and Chicago Cubs. The three-time All-Star had a .248/.344/.440 slash line in 141 games.

The first-base market looks strong at the top, with Freddie Freeman and Brandon Belt leading the way.

Belt is a volatile player because of his injury history. He has missed at least 25 games in six of the past eight seasons, including 65 in 2021. Given that he will turn 34 on April 20, betting on him staying healthy going forward seems like a high risk.

Freeman is one of the most durable players in MLB. The reigning NL MVP has only missed four games in the past four seasons combined.

The Yankees could also bet on Luke Voit staying healthy. He's been a productive offensive player when he's been able to play. The 30-year-old has a .267/.357/.510 slash line in five MLB seasons, but that only covers 351 games because of injuries.

Rizzo can't be counted to produce at the same level he did at his peak with the Cubs, but he just might end up being the safest option for the Yankees at first base because he rarely gets hurt.

Cubs Reportedly Shopping Willson Contreras

The Cubs are mired in the early stages of a rebuild that started last season by trading most of the remaining core from their 2016 World Series roster, including Rizzo, Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant.

One of the few holdovers from that squad is Willson Contreras, though his future with the club is very much uncertain.

Per The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer "will almost certainly shop" Contreras this offseason if the two sides can't agree to a long-term extension.

Contreras is a difficult player to evaluate for a new contract because his career has been mired by inconsistency. He ranked 39th among all catchers last season in framing, per Baseball Savant.

It looked like Contreras made significant strides in that area during the 2020 season, when he ranked 10th overall.

The Venezuela native threw out a career-low 21 percent of basestealers in 2021, per Baseball Reference. It was his first time finishing worse than the league average in that category.

Contreras' bat does put him among the better backstops in MLB. The two-time All-Star ranked fourth out of 15 catchers with at least 400 plate appearances in homers (21), fifth in slugging percentage (.438), sixth in on-base percentage (.340) and fifth in weighted on-base average (.337), per FanGraphs.

The 29-year-old made $6.65 million in 2021 and has one more year of arbitration remaining before becoming a free agent.

Given the state of the Cubs roster coming off a 71-91 season, there's little incentive for the front office to keep Contreras. He plays a demanding position where few players can age gracefully.

Buster Posey resurrected his career with the San Francisco Giants in part because of how he was managed. The 2012 NL MVP routinely only played two of three games in most series during the regular season.

Contreras' up-and-down MLB career to this point does make him a risky gamble for any team. His upside is high enough to make him worth betting on, especially for a potential contender looking to upgrade its lineup.