5-Star RB Rueben Owens Commits to Louisville After Decommitting from Texas

247Sports

Rueben Owens is headed to Louisville.

The 5-star running back announced his commitment to the school Monday, choosing Louisville over Texas and Texas A&M.

Owens originally committed to Texas but reopened his commitment in June. The El Campo, Texas, product still kept the Longhorns in the mix but took several visits as he attempted to determine his next stop.

"We're just going to open it up and make sure we're making the right choice for him and making sure he's making the right choice," Owens' father told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

Owens is ranked as the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class and No. 1 running back, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Equipped with strong breakaway speed and flashing solid hands, Owens has the profile of a running back who could step in and make an instant impact at the next level. He's compiled 5,308 yards and 76 touchdowns on the ground over three seasons for El Campo.

247Sports profiled Owens as a T.J. Yeldon-type runner. Yeldon had a highly successful career at Alabama before playing six NFL seasons.

Owens is the 10th player to sign with Louisville in the 2023 class, which is ranked No. 11 among all schools.