5-Star RB Rueben Owens Decommits from Texas, Reopens Recruitment

Nick Harris, 247Sports

Rueben Owens, a 5-star running back in the class of 2023, announced that he has reopened his recruitment after decommitting from Texas.

Owens, who attends El Campo (Texas) High School, is the 24th-best overall prospect in the 247Sports' composite rankings for the class of 2023 prospects.

As for what's next, Owens' father told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports that Texas is still the leader, but Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia and USC are also under consideration. A visit to USC is on tap for Monday.

“We’re just going to open it up and make sure we’re making the right choice for him and making sure he’s making the right choice," Owens' father said.

The 5'11", 187-pound Owens had 140 carries for 1,511 yards and 22 touchdowns in addition to five catches for 114 yards and an additional score. He originally committed to Texas on Feb. 25.