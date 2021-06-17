X

    5-Star RB Rueben Owens Decommits from Texas, Reopens Recruitment

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 18, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Nick Harris, 247Sports

    Rueben Owens, a 5-star running back in the class of 2023, announced that he has reopened his recruitment after decommitting from Texas.

    Owens, who attends El Campo (Texas) High School, is the 24th-best overall prospect in the 247Sports' composite rankings for the class of 2023 prospects.

    As for what's next, Owens' father told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports that Texas is still the leader, but Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia and USC are also under consideration. A visit to USC is on tap for Monday.

    “We’re just going to open it up and make sure we’re making the right choice for him and making sure he’s making the right choice," Owens' father said.

    The 5'11", 187-pound Owens had 140 carries for 1,511 yards and 22 touchdowns in addition to five catches for 114 yards and an additional score. He originally committed to Texas on Feb. 25.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      5-Star RB Decommits from Texas

      Rueben Owens of the Class of 2023 announces he has reopened his recruitment

      5-Star RB Decommits from Texas
      College Football logo
      College Football

      5-Star RB Decommits from Texas

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      The Best D-Line in Every Conference 😤

      @KerranceJames calls out his top team, plus one team that could make a big push in 2021

      The Best D-Line in Every Conference 😤
      College Football logo
      College Football

      The Best D-Line in Every Conference 😤

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Kimmel to Sponsor Bowl Game

      Talk show host to be title sponsor of inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl set for Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium

      Kimmel to Sponsor Bowl Game
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Kimmel to Sponsor Bowl Game

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      McCaffrey Brothers Rip Frost 😳

      Christian and Max didn't hold back on Twitter after the Nebraska HC threw shade at their younger bro, Luke

      McCaffrey Brothers Rip Frost 😳
      College Football logo
      College Football

      McCaffrey Brothers Rip Frost 😳

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report