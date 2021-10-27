Mets Rumors: Brewers GM Matt Arnold Not Interested in Vacant Team President Job

Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Matt Arnold is "expected" to remain the Milwaukee Brewers' general manager after withdrawing his name from consideration to fill the New York Mets' president of baseball operations vacancy, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported Wednesday.

The Mets requested permission to interview Arnold about the president of baseball operations role, which is common practice for an executive who could secure a promotion with a different club, but it was never granted before he removed his name from the discussion.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network provided further details:

Two MLB sources told SNY's Andy Martino that Arnold may have "language in his contract" that's more limiting when it comes to his ability to interview elsewhere.

The 42-year-old UC Santa Barbara product joined the Brewers in 2015. They promoted him to general manager last November.

Staying with the Brewers means his offseason will likely be focused on finding another high-end bat to slot in the middle of the club's lineup.

Milwaukee features one of MLB's best rotations, led by Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta, and a terrific one-two punch in the bullpen with Josh Hader and Devin Williams.

The Brew Crew's batting order features solid depth, but it lacked a cornerstone with the decline of 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich. The outfielder posted a mediocre .752 OPS with just 21 home runs in 175 games over the past two seasons.

One more marquee bat could push the Brewers, who won the NL Central with a 95-67 record before getting eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the Division Series, into the World Series conversation next year.

Meanwhile, the Mets are set to reshape their front office after failing to reach expectations in their first year under new owner Steve Cohen. They finished third in the NL East at 77-85.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Tuesday the team previously contacted two other high-profile candidates, Theo Epstein and Billy Beane, but neither of those longtime baseball executives felt it was the right position for them.

New York could promote from within as assistant general manager Ian Levin and vice president of amateur and international scouting Tommy Tanous lead the internal options, per Puma.

The Mets, like the Brewers, have a strong rotation and promising bullpen pieces, but the offense needs ample work if they're going to chase down Atlanta in the NL East next year.