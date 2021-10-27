WWE Rumors on Greg Hamilton Release, WWE Draft; Io Shirai Reacts to Scary Ladder Spot

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE Reportedly Releases Greg Hamilton

Longtime WWE announcer Greg Hamilton was reportedly released from the company this week.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Hamilton removed WWE references from his Twitter bio this week, which led to the outlet inquiring about his status and receiving confirmation that he had been let go.

WWE has yet to officially announce Hamilton's release or to give any information regarding why the decision was made.

Middleton did note, however, that Hamilton took aim at rapper Westside Gunn on social media for using a sample of his voice in one of his songs without permission.

While Hamilton later deleted his post, Middleton reported that he wrote the following:

"Well @westsidegunn @buffalokidsgallery let's hope that since you STOLE my voice for your incoherent kindergarten fables that you saved up enough delivering for Door Dash….because….You….are…. [censored emoji]'d. You'll be paying me for years….apologize and I'll think about not collecting every dime for the rest of your life….or I can just get WWE lawyers….that's OO too. Settle with my lawyer. And don't EVER use my voice again….so wrong."

Hamilton also made several additional posts on the subject, including: "Tick….tock…..the longer this goes, the longer I have in court….you ready to settle or do you wanna dance with WWE lawyers? It's a slam dunk. Price goes up by the day…."

After signing with WWE in 2015, Hamilton spent time in NXT as a backstage interviewer and ring announcer before getting the call to the main roster in 2016.

He has primarily served as the ring announcer on SmackDown, and it isn't yet clear who WWE intends to replace him with.

Details on Tag Teams Broken Up in WWE Draft

Several of the tag teams broken up via the WWE draft reportedly weren't made aware of the decisions ahead of time.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Middleton), some of the team members learned they were no longer part of a tag team on social media as the draft picks were made on Raw, SmackDown or the post-shows.

It was also reported that while some people within WWE pushed for the teams to be kept together, the suggestions were largely ignored aside from keeping AJ Styles and Omos as a team.

Some of the teams that notably got split up include Natalya and Tamina, Mace and T-Bar, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox, and Veer and Shanky, although Shanky remains in an alliance with Jinder Mahal on SmackDown.

One of the biggest selling points of the WWE draft over the years has been the potential of teams breaking up, and there is almost always at least one instance of that happening.

WWE did it several times this year, although most of the teams that were split weren't being used regularly or at a high level.

The one exception may be Natalya and Tamina, who held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for 129 days before dropping them to Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. last month.

Shirai Tweets After Ladder Match Spot

Io Shirai made it clear she was fine Tuesday night after taking a scary bump during a ladder match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

At one point during the match, Shirai was pushed off a ladder by Indi Hartwell, resulting in her landing on another ladder outside the ring.

Shirai tweeted the following during the aftermath:

Io and Zoey Stark entered the match as the champions, and they faced off against the team of Hartwell and Persia Pirotta, as well as Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Dolin and Jayne won the titles, and Mandy Rose beat Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Championship later in the night due to interference from Dakota Kai, giving Toxic Attraction all of the gold.

Shirai has been one of the top women in NXT since debuting for the brand in 2018, and she proved why once again on Tuesday.

The former NXT Women's champion put her body on the line and played a big role in why the Triple Threat ladder match was so entertaining.

Now that Shirai is no longer a tag team champ, it stands to reason that she could go after the NXT Women's Championship once again or perhaps even get called up to the main roster.

