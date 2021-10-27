Dusty Baker on Astros' Game 1 Loss to Braves: 'We Didn't Give it Away'

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker gave credit to his opponent after the Atlanta Braves earned a 6-2 win in Game 1 of the World Series.

"Sometimes you get beat. Sometimes you give it away. We didn’t give away anything tonight," Baker told reporters. "They played a good game."

The Braves were the better team from the start of Tuesday's game, taking a lead in the first at-bat with a Jorge Soler lead-off home run. The team eventually built a 5-0 advantage in the third inning with an Adam Duvall home run.

Astros starter Framber Valdez lasted just two innings with five runs allowed after giving up just one run in eight innings last start during a lights-out performance in the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.

Houston also struggled at the plate while finishing 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Jose Altuve couldn't generate much offense while going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts from the lead-off spot.

It was a one-sided game that put Atlanta one step closer to a World Series title.

Of course, the Astros aren't going to roll over with a 0-1 deficit in the series. The team entered the day with three losses this postseason by a combined 19 runs, yet it found ways to bounce back.

Baker will try to get Houston on the right track for Game 2 Wednesday.