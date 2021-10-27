Video: Braves' Jorge Soler Makes History with HR in 1st At-Bat of 2021 World Series

AP Photo/Eric Gay

It took the Atlanta Braves exactly one batter to make history in the 2021 World Series.

Jorge Soler launched a solo home run off Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in the top of the first inning in Tuesday's Game 1. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the slugger became the first player in league history to lead off a World Series with a long ball.

MLB Stats noted Chris Taylor (2017), Alcides Escobar (2015), Dustin Pedroia (2007) and Don Buford (1969) all hit home runs in their team's first at-bat of a Fall Classic, but each of them came to the plate in the bottom of the first inning.

The historic home run underscores how much of a presence Soler can be in Atlanta's lineup.

He missed much of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers because he was on the COVID-19 list but gives Atlanta a power bat that isn't far removed from leading the league with 48 home runs in 2019.