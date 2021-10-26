X

    Angels' Shohei Ohtani Receives Commissioner's Special Achievement Award

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 27, 2021

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Rob Manfred recognized Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani with the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award.

    MLB @MLB

    After putting up one of the greatest seasons we’ve ever seen, the sensational Shohei Ohtani will become just the 16th recipient of the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award. <a href="https://t.co/zBozIVTJMd">pic.twitter.com/zBozIVTJMd</a>

    Unlike other postseason honors, the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award isn't handed out on an annual basis. New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and former longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully were the most recent recipients in 2014.

