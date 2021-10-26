Angels' Shohei Ohtani Receives Commissioner's Special Achievement Award

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Rob Manfred recognized Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani with the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award.

Unlike other postseason honors, the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award isn't handed out on an annual basis. New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and former longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully were the most recent recipients in 2014.

