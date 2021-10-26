Utah Football to Retire No. 22 in Honor of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Utah football announced the program will retire No. 22 in honor of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe during Saturday's game against UCLA:

The two former Utes players, high school teammates and friends from Mesquite, Texas were both killed in the past year.

Johnson was killed in an accidental shooting in December 2020 while Lowe was fatally shot last month.

Utah announced it will be the first retired number in program history, and both Johns and Lowe have had memorial scholarships created in their names.

Jordan had burst onto the scene during his freshman season as one of the top young running backs in the country, totaling 597 rushing yards and six touchdowns in five games on the way to the 2020 Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year award.

After his death, Lowe switched his number from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor his friend. He was also the inaugural recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship at fall camp.

The cornerback appeared in each of the team's first four games this season until his death, which occurred at a house party in Salt Lake City.

"Aaron was a terrific young man, a leader on our football team, and a rock of resiliency and courage," Utah athletic director Mark Harland said in a statement at the time.