Mets Rumors: Brewers GM Matt Arnold Eyed for Team President Vacancy

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets are reportedly considering Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold for their president of baseball operations vacancy, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

The Mets might have extended an offer to Arnold, Puma added.

Arnold has been with the Brewers since the fall of 2015, when he was hired as the team's vice president and assistant general manager. He became the 10th general manager in Milwaukee history in November 2020.

Before joining the Brewers, the 42-year-old spent nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and assisted with player acquisitions and evaluations, along with contract negotiations. He has also worked for the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers.

The Mets initially had their sights set on Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns but were denied permission to speak with him, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported last week.

Oakland Athletics executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane, former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein and San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris were initially being considered for the position, according to Puma. Beane and Epstein were not interested in the job, while Harris recently withdrew himself from consideration.

Mets owner Steve Cohen could make an internal hire if Arnold declines the job, Puma added, and assistant general manager Ian Levin and vice president of amateur/international scouting Tommy Tanous are being considered.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It has been a lengthy front-office search for the Mets, to say the least. The club was unable to hire a president of baseball operations last winter and hired Jared Porter as general manager with the intention that he could one day serve as president.

However, Porter was fired just weeks following his hiring after it was revealed he engaged in inappropriate conduct in 2016, which included sending "explicit, unsolicited texts and images" to a female reporter, according to ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan.

Assistant general manager Zack Scott was elevated to acting GM and seen as a possible candidate to replace Porter before an August DWI charge put his status with the organization into question.

The Mets finished the 2021 season with a disappointing 77-85 record. While changes are coming in the front office, the team is also looking for a new manager after firing Luis Rojas and could make several changes on the field before the 2022 campaign begins.