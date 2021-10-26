Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Set for Raw Women's Title Match on WWE Raw

Photo credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Bianca Belair in one week's time.

The announcement comes after the two stars had a war of words on Raw that turned physical.

Earlier in the fall, the pair jostled for the SmackDown women's title. Their feud has carried over to WWE's flagship program following the 2021 draft.

To some extent, Belair can reasonably argue she hasn't really gotten a fair shake at the champion.

Lynch took the SmackDown title away from her at SummerSlam after she was the surprise replacement for Sasha Banks. Banks then forced a disqualification during their rematch. Their most recent encounter was a Triple Threat match involving Banks at Crown Jewel, so Belair was again denied a one-on-one opportunity to regain the gold.

WWE might be looking to bring some closure to this feud with Survivor Series on Nov. 21 the next pay-per-view on the calendar.

Around this time each year, individual rivalries are typically put aside in order to put the stars of Raw and SmackDown against one another. Whoever comes out with the championship next week will likely next be on a collision course with Charlotte Flair, the current standard-bearer for SmackDown's women's division.