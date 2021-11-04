X

    Donovan Mitchell Ruled Out for Jazz vs. Hawks Because of Ankle Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 5, 2021

    AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks because of a right ankle sprain. 

    Mitchell rolled his ankle in Tuesday's win over the Sacramento Kings. He went to the locker room with :34 seconds remaining the first half but returned to begin the third quarter and finished with 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists. 

    A minor ankle injury was an issue for Mitchell during last year's playoffs, but he played in 10 of 11 games as the Jazz advanced to the second round.

    Utah, which is tied for the NBA's best record at 6-1, will rely on Mike Conley and potentially move Joe Ingles into the starting lineup with Mitchell out.

