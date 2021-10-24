Report: WWE Superstars Support Becky Lynch After Rumored Confrontation with Charlotte

Aalok Soni/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

The WWE locker room has reportedly sided with Becky Lynch over Charlotte Flair after their heated argument at Friday's SmackDown.

PW Insider reported there is no backstage heat on Lynch, who was seen as merely defending herself against Flair, who derailed their in-ring title exchange to close the show. Fightful Select previously reported Flair was asked to leave the arena before Lynch finished her dark match.

There has been increasing tensions with Flair backstage, who is seen as being difficult to work with. PW Torch previously reported Flair disrespected Lynch and undermined Sasha Banks when she threw the Raw women's championship on the ground during her exchange with Lynch, which was not part of the script.

Banks later interrupted the segment to set up a feud and position herself as the top babyface woman on SmackDown.

Lynch and Flair then got in a heated altercation backstage after the show went off the air.

All Elite Wrestling's Andrade El Idolo, who is engaged to Flair, tweeted "Fu... WWE !!!!!" late Friday night. It's unclear if the tweet and Flair's incident are related, as Andrade had a match on AEW Rampage the same night against PAC, another former WWE talent.

