The Rock Jokes Foul in Sounders vs. Sporting KC MLS Match Was a 'Rock Bottom'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A foul in Saturday's MLS matchup between the Seattle Sounders and Sporting KC required the analytical skills of The Rock.

After Fox Soccer tweeted a video asking for help to figure out what move KC goaltender Tim Melia used to take down Cristian Roldan in the net, the Great One declared it was "a devastating, 'Rock Bottom.'"

It actually is fairly close to being a perfectly executed Rock Bottom. The only difference from the real thing is Roldan didn't jump, so the impact wasn't as great as it usually is when Rock delivered it.

Regardless of the overall form, odds would seem good that it hurt Roldan at least a little bit. The only part of this that didn't make it a full-scale tribute to the Rock is Melia didn't immediately pop up and attempt to deliver the People's Elbow.

Adding insult to injury for Roldan and the Sounders, the referees didn't give Melia a red card. He was issued a yellow card, one of three given to Sporting KC in the match.

KC won the game 2-1 to clinch a playoff berth. Seattle, which leads the Western Conference standings with 58 points, already clinched a spot in the postseason.