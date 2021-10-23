X

    Matt Corral, No. 12 Ole Miss Rout LSU Behind Dominant Rushing Performance

    Erin WalshOctober 24, 2021

    The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels are on a three-game winning streak following a 31-17 victory over the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

    Despite a slow start, quarterback Matt Corral was impressive in the Rebels victory, finishing with 209 total yards and two total touchdowns to help push Ole Miss to 6-1. The team hasn't lost since an Oct. 2 defeat at No. 4 Alabama. LSU is 4-4.

    Notable Stats

    Matt Corral, QB, OLE MISS: 18/23 for 185 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INT; 12 CAR for 24 YDS, 1 TD

    Max Johnson, QB, LSU: 13/21 for 146 YDS, 0 TD, 1 INT; 6 CAR for -8 YDS, 0 TD

    Snoop Conner, RB, OLE MISS: 14 CAR for 117 YDS, 0 TD

    Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU: 17 CAR for 53 YDS, 1 TD

    Jerrion Ealy, RB, OLE MISS: 12 CAR for 97 YDS, 1 TD

    Matt Corral, Ole Miss Offense Bounces Back After Slow Start

    Corral and the Ole Miss offense got out to an incredibly slow start. The Rebels punted on their first two offensive possessions and could only muster a field goal on their third possession after Tysheem Johnson intercepted Max Johnson in the first quarter.

    Corral didn't put up a touchdown until late in the second quarter when he hit tight end Casey Kelly for a two-yard score to help give the Rebels a 10-7 lead.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Play-fake. Easy money.<br><br>Matt Corral sells it perfectly and <a href="https://twitter.com/OleMissFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OleMissFB</a> finds the end zone <a href="https://t.co/BMu3t8FtCU">pic.twitter.com/BMu3t8FtCU</a>

    Things appeared to be much easier for Corral following his first touchdown of the day. After the Ole Miss defense got a stop on the Tigers, the Heisman Trophy favorite led the Rebels on a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to close out the first half.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    What. A. Drive.<br><br>Matt Corral and Ole Miss execute a flawless plan to put another score on the board before half. <a href="https://t.co/6RFFShvcWk">pic.twitter.com/6RFFShvcWk</a>

    Entering halftime, the Rebels held a 17-7 lead over the Tigers. Corral had completed 11-of-14 passes for 101 yards and a score. He also had a rushing touchdown.

    Many took note of how Corral closed out the first half:

    Dick Vitale @DickieV

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/OleMissFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OleMissFB</a> QB is the real deal-MATT CORRAL needs more national PR as is deserving of <a href="https://twitter.com/HeismanTrophy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HeismanTrophy</a> mention. Earning praise from my ex partner <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> BRAD NESSLER on <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSports</a> &amp; also from Gary D former <a href="https://twitter.com/BoilerFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoilerFootball</a> QB. Ole Miss up 17-7 - LaneKiffin has done great job .

    Walker Bailey @WalkerBailey8

    Matt Corral scores on a three yard run. Ole Miss executed that really well. Ole Miss leading LSU 17-7 with 15 seconds to go in the half

    The 22-year-old had a much better second half. He led the Rebels on a 10-play, 66-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession of the third quarter. Running back Henry Parrish Jr.'s 5-yard score helped put Ole Miss up 24-7.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Keep moving those feet!<br><br>Henry Parrish gets a little help from his friends and Ole Miss gets six <a href="https://t.co/tlMPg2og8g">pic.twitter.com/tlMPg2og8g</a>

    Corral's solid play continued throughout the second half as he led the Rebels on another touchdown drive to really put things out of reach for the Tigers late in the third quarter.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    JERRION EALY. SIR.<br><br>Shakes the defense for an impressive house call. <a href="https://t.co/QTGmLbeP7t">pic.twitter.com/QTGmLbeP7t</a>

    Corral has arguably been the best quarterback in college football this season, so it's no surprise he was able to bounce back with an impressive second half against LSU.

    We can't talk about Corral without bringing up how well Ole Miss played on the ground, though. The Rebels offense rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 50 carries.

    Success in the running game isn't new for Ole Miss, though. Entering this weekend, the Rebels were leading the SEC with 262.8 rushing yards per game.

    Max Johnson Unable to Match Corral as Rebels Defense Stands Strong

    Johnson entered halftime with just 97 yards and an interception on 8-of-14 passing. He led LSU to a score on the team's opening drive of the game but then threw a pick on the Tigers' second possession.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    4th-and-goal. Max Johnson fires to the end zone and...<br><br>PICKED OFF. <a href="https://t.co/78xNBzzpwo">pic.twitter.com/78xNBzzpwo</a>

    Things went from bad to worse for Johnson in the second half. After LSU was forced to punt on its opening drive, the Ole Miss defense forced a Johnson fumble on the Tigers' second possession of the third quarter.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Ball is loose, recovered by Ole Miss!<br><br>Everything coming up baby blue in Oxford right now. <a href="https://t.co/39EJ7Z15ud">pic.twitter.com/39EJ7Z15ud</a>

    NOLA.com's Wilson Alexander and The Advocate's Scott Rabalais noted how things got much worse for Johnson and the LSU offense as the evening went on:

    Wilson Alexander @whalexander_

    Max Johnson had the ball knocked out of his hands. Ole Miss recovered. This has gone from bad to worse for LSU.

    Scott Rabalais @RabalaisAdv

    Been a rough day for the most part for Max Johnson. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a>'s O-line kind of reverting to previous form. He fumbles as hit and Rebels have

    Though Johnson struggled Saturday, it's impossible not to emphasize how well the Ole Miss defense played.

    Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee

    This Ole Miss defense came to play today.

    Bayou Ben @BarstoolMintzy

    Ole Miss Defense is DOMINATING LSU today!

    The Rebels limited the Tigers offense to 326 total yards and two total touchdowns. They also forced three turnovers, while the Ole Miss offense had one.

    Before Saturday's game, the Ole Miss defense had allowed 436 yards and 30.2 points per game, third-worst in the SEC.

    The Tigers ended up taking Johnson out in the fourth quarter, replacing him with freshman Garrett Nussmeier, who had appeared in just two games before Saturday. Nussmeier completed 7-of-12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

    What's Next?

    Ole Miss will be in action again next weekend at No. 19 Auburn, which was off this weekend after a 38-23 win at Arkansas on Oct. 16.

    LSU will be off next weekend before going on the road to face the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 6.

