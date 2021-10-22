David Price Replaces Joe Kelly on Dodgers' NLCS Roster Ahead of Game 6

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

David Price could be in line to make an appearance in the 2021 Major League Baseball playoffs.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday that Price is replacing Joe Kelly on their roster ahead of Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday.

Kelly started Game 5 against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night. He only recorded two outs, allowing two runs, before being removed in the top of the first inning with biceps tightness.

Roberts told reporters after the Dodgers' 11-2 win that Kelly would likely miss the rest of the postseason, regardless of whether the team advances to the World Series.

"Just the way it reads right now," Roberts said, "that will be it for the rest of the season for him."

The Dodgers skipper also said Price was "at the top of the list" of potential replacements for Kelly.

Price was on the Los Angeles' 26-man roster for the NLDS against the San Francisco Giants, but he didn't appear in a game. The five-time All-Star hasn't pitched since Oct. 2 when he closed an 8-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After opting out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Price returned to the Dodgers pitching staff this year primarily as a reliever. The left-hander had a 4.03 ERA with 58 strikeouts over 73.2 innings in 39 appearances during the regular season.

The Dodgers trail the Braves 3-2 as the NLCS heads back to Truist Park in Atlanta. Game 6 will begin at 5:08 p.m. ET on Saturday on TBS.