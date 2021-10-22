X

    Dodgers' Chris Taylor Calls 3-HR Game 5 Performance vs. Braves 'Surreal'

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVOctober 22, 2021

    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Chris Taylor said even he was caught off guard by his three home runs in Thursday night's Game 5 win over the Atlanta Braves to keep the team's season alive.

    Taylor recorded four hits in five at-bats to drive in six runs as part of the Dodgers' 11-2 rout of the Braves to trim their National League Championship Series deficit to 3-2.

    "It's definitely a surreal feeling," Taylor told reporters. "I never thought I was going to hit three homers in a game, let alone a postseason game."

