Dodgers' Chris Taylor Calls 3-HR Game 5 Performance vs. Braves 'Surreal'

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Chris Taylor said even he was caught off guard by his three home runs in Thursday night's Game 5 win over the Atlanta Braves to keep the team's season alive.

Taylor recorded four hits in five at-bats to drive in six runs as part of the Dodgers' 11-2 rout of the Braves to trim their National League Championship Series deficit to 3-2.

"It's definitely a surreal feeling," Taylor told reporters. "I never thought I was going to hit three homers in a game, let alone a postseason game."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.