4-Star Edge Recruit Enai White Commits to Texas A&M Over Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State

Photo credit: 247Sports

Texas A&M added one of the top defensive prospects in the 2022 class with the commitment of Enai White.

The defensive end announced his decision during Wednesday's early signing day.

"I just like they are going to show my versatility," White said of Texas A&M, per Brian Dohn of 247Sports. "I don't get to really show that in high school much, but I am going to be able to show that I can drop in coverage and still get to the quarterback and still play the run. I will still do that but I am going to be more versatile with their defense."

White is considered a 4-star recruit and the No. 37 overall player in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is rated the top player from the state of Pennsylvania.

The first thing that stands out about the Imhotep Institute product is his size. He is listed at 6'5", 230 pounds. This could give him a lot of upside if he continues to add strength to his frame.

He also has plenty of athleticism, as evidenced by playing both basketball and football in high school while spending time on the gridiron at tight end and defensive end.

However, he continues to round out his game.

"I want to show that I can drop in coverage and cover the flex if you need to, I want to show that I'm not just a pass-rusher but that I can stop the run," he said last August, per Glen West of Sports Illustrated.

A strong work ethic to go with his high ceiling could allow White to develop into one of the best defensive linemen in college football.

The upside led to a long list of offers that included some of the top programs in the country, with him eventually narrowing it down to a top eight of Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia and Miami.

He ended up choosing the Aggies, further strengthening a team looking to take the next step in the SEC.

Texas A&M has also shown it can send defensive linemen to the NFL, including recent contributors like Myles Garrett, Kingsley Keke and Justin Madubuike.

Even if it takes some time to see the field, White has a chance to be a difference-maker down the line.