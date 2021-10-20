X

    Video: Fan Catches Shattered Bat with 1 Hand During ALCS Game 5 at Fenway Park

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 21, 2021

    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

    Who says the only people who make spectacular plays during the American League Championship Series are the players?

    One fan in particular at Fenway Park might have played the role of hero when a piece of Rafael Devers' shattered bat flew into the crowd near the first-base dugout. While a piece of bat with plenty of sharp edges flying through the air into the crowd can be a dangerous situation, the fan snagged it with one hand.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    A piece of a shattered bat flew into the crowd at Fenway and a fan made an incredible catch. <a href="https://t.co/dKPFqhdhZv">pic.twitter.com/dKPFqhdhZv</a>

    He also held it up in the air to receive a well-deserved round of applause.

    The play happened when Devers was leading off the bottom of the second inning of Wednesday's Game 5 in the series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

    The series is tied at two games apiece and shifts back to Houston for Friday's Game 6.           

