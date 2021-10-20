Braun Strowman Confirms AEW Talks; Alexa Bliss Teases New Gimmick; Undertaker Rumors

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Braun Strowman Confirms AEW Talks

More than four months removed from his WWE release, Braun Strowman is now free to sign with another promotion if he wants to do so.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's John Maakaron, Strowman seemed to confirm he's had discussions with AEW:

"Yeah, we've sat down and discussed stuff like that with my agent and things like that. We're just trying to find a fit now where everything kind of will work together since now there's so many things that I'm working on in my personal life. I don't have as much time to devote to the full-time schedule to wrestle now."

Strowman has reportedly attracted the attention of Impact Wrestling. Fightful Select reported (via Kellie Haulotte of Wrestling Inc.) earlier this month that Impact was "heavily interested" in the former WWE Universal champion.

The Monster Among Men tweeted Oct. 3 that "the real game of chess begins." The date marked four months after his release from WWE and the end of his non-compete clause.

AEW would be an interesting fit for Strowman. He doesn't really have the working style of the top performers, but his presence would be a different look for a company that has been open to letting people try things out.

Alexa Bliss Teasing Gimmick Change?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Alexa Bliss has been off WWE television since losing to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules, but the former SmackDown women's champion could be returning soon.

Based on a recent tweet from Bliss, she might have a different look upon returning:

Bliss has gone through several different personas throughout her tenure in WWE. She has most recently been a supernatural being capable of controlling other Superstars with mind control and a doll.

Flair appeared to put an end to that particular gimmick when she destroyed Lilly after pinning Bliss at the Sept. 26 pay-per-view.

Per Mike Johnson of PW Insider, Bliss was written off television before undergoing sinus surgery.

WWE drafted Bliss from SmackDown to Raw earlier this month. She could potentially return as a babyface because after Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., there is a dearth of fan favorites for the women on the red brand.

Undertaker Reportedly Not Appearing at Crown Jewel

Thanks to an online video that has been going around recently, there's been speculation that The Undertaker would make an appearance at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The rumor began Oct. 10 when Hussam Al Mayman of Arab News wrote about a video showing the Dead Man being posted on social media accounts for Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the board of the General Entertainment Authority and chairman of Riyadh Season.

Per Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the video featuring The Undertaker "is from 2019 and there doesn't appear to be anything to the story."

Crown Jewel is already a loaded show with Roman Reigns defending the universal title against Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch taking on Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks for the SmackDown women's championship.

Even though WWE does love a good surprise, it doesn't make sense to not promote what would be The Undertaker's first appearance at a major event since Survivor Series in November 2020.

The Undertaker confirmed his retirement in the final episode of The Last Ride documentary series that aired last year.

Of course, retirements in professional wrestling rarely stick. But given the way that WWE sent him out, complete with a retirement ceremony at the end of the Survivor Series, Undertaker certainly doesn't seem inclined to wrestle again.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).