Nick Rolovich to Take Legal Action Against WSU After Firing over COVID-19 Vaccine

Former Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich will pursue legal action against the school following his dismissal.

The university announced Monday that Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired because they failed to follow the state of Washington's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Rolovich's attorney is arguing that his firing was "illegal" and that Washington State athletic director Pat Chun acted in a "discriminatory and vindictive" manner, per Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

