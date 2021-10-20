Brian Snitker Says Braves Will ‘Be Fine’ After Game 3 Loss vs. Dodgers

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves suffered a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, but Braves manager Brian Snitker isn't concerned.

"They'll be fine," Snitker said after the game, as Atlanta holds a 2-1 series lead. "We've lost tough games before."

The Braves held a 5-2 lead before the Dodgers exploded with four runs in the 8th inning. Cody Bellinger hit a three-run homer in the frame to help the Dodgers get an unlikely win.

Bellinger struggled this season with a .165 batting average but is hitting .286 in the postseason. The 2019 NL MVP hit a crucial tie-breaking RBI-single in Game 5 of the NL Division Series to help the Dodgers get past the San Francisco Giants.

A loss like this can affect a team's confidence, but Snitker believes the Braves will be ready to bounce back in Wednesday's Game 4.

"There will be no residual effect," Snitker added.

Tuesday's game was the first time Atlanta's bullpen struggled this series. Braves relievers gave up just two runs in the previous two games combined, but Luke Jackson ended up surrendering four runs on four hits in just 0.1 innings of work.

Braves relievers will have the chance to redeem themselves as Atlanta was planning for a bullpen game in Game 4. The Dodgers will send left-hander Julio Urias to the mound on Wednesday.