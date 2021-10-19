Woj: NBA Teams Know Ben Simmons' Antics at 76ers Practice Are 'Part of an Act'

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

While Ben Simmons' recent antics have caused him to fall out of favor with the Philadelphia 76ers, he reportedly has not hurt his trade value.

During an appearance on NBA Today, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said teams are aware that Simmons is just attempting to force the 76ers to trade him.

"There's still interest in Ben Simmons around the league," Wojnarowski said. "Other teams know that this is part of an act. This is part of a process that Ben Simmons is going through to try to accelerate a trade."

The Sixers suspended Simmons for one game for conduct detrimental to the team. He was kicked out of practice on Tuesday by Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers for reportedly refusing to participate in drills.

Simmons will miss Wednesday's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. Rivers told reporters he felt Simmons was "a distraction" in Tuesday's practice. He added that he expects Simmons to return to practice on Thursday.

"I’m going to give Ben every chance to be part of the team. … As a coach, I have to protect the team first," Rivers said.

Simmons requested to be traded from Philadelphia this offseason and intended to hold out until a deal got done. He returned to the team last week, but his actions have upset his teammates.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"At this point I don't care about that man, honestly," Sixers star Joel Embiid said after Tuesday's practice. "He does whatever he wants."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver weighed in on the situation Tuesday, telling ESPN's Malika Andrews it's "something you never like to see, as a league."

Simmons' next opportunity to play will come in the Sixers' second game on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets in Philly's home opener.