    Adam Silver on Ben Simmons' 76ers Drama: 'There's a Reason Why We Have Contracts'

    Doric SamOctober 20, 2021

    As the Ben Simmons saga continues for the Philadelphia 76ers, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gave his thoughts Tuesday on the situation.

    "There's a reason why we have contracts in this league," Silver told ESPN's Malika Andrews before the opening night for the 2021-22 season.

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    "It's something you never like to see as a league."<br><br>Adam Silver joined <a href="https://twitter.com/malika_andrews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@malika_andrews</a> on NBA Today and discussed Ben Simmons' situation in Philly. <a href="https://t.co/lzFq9F8CjC">pic.twitter.com/lzFq9F8CjC</a>

