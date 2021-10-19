Adam Silver on Ben Simmons' 76ers Drama: 'There's a Reason Why We Have Contracts'October 20, 2021
As the Ben Simmons saga continues for the Philadelphia 76ers, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gave his thoughts Tuesday on the situation.
"There's a reason why we have contracts in this league," Silver told ESPN's Malika Andrews before the opening night for the 2021-22 season.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
"It's something you never like to see as a league."<br><br>Adam Silver joined <a href="https://twitter.com/malika_andrews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@malika_andrews</a> on NBA Today and discussed Ben Simmons' situation in Philly. <a href="https://t.co/lzFq9F8CjC">pic.twitter.com/lzFq9F8CjC</a>
