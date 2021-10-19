X

    Ben Simmons Suspended For 76ers vs. Pelicans; Reportedly Kicked Out of Practice

    Adam WellsOctober 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Rourke

    In the latest part of the Ben Simmons saga, the Philadelphia 76ers have suspended their All-Star point guard for one game. 

    Per Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice, Simmons won't play in Wednesday's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans for conduct detrimental to the team. 

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Simmons was kicked out of practice Tuesday for not being engaged with the team:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Simmons’ reluctance to physically and mentally engage with the Sixers since his return has been a consistent theme, sources tell ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/bG1Cs2EuZ4">https://t.co/bG1Cs2EuZ4</a>

