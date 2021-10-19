Buster Posey Returning for 2022 Season a 'High Priority' for Giants, Zaidi Says

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

The San Francisco Giants have made it a priority to bring back veteran catcher Buster Posey for a 13th season, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Monday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The Giants plan to exercise Posey's $22 million club option for the 2022 season, provided the 34-year-old wants to continue playing.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.