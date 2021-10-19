Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Has Surgery on Core Injury, Will Be Ready for Spring Training

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu is expected to be ready for spring training after undergoing surgery recently.

General manager Brian Cashman told reporters Tuesday that the 33-year-old had core surgery with an eight-week recovery timetable.

Cashman also provided injury updates on a few other players entering the offseason:

Prior to their final regular-season series of the year, the Yankees placed LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list with a sports hernia.

"We just feel like he is too compromised right now," New York manager Aaron Boone told reporters about LeMahieu's injury.

Coming off a third-place finish in American League MVP voting in 2020, LeMahieu signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension last offseason. He led MLB with a .364 batting average and AL with a .421 on-base percentage in the 60-game season.

The 2021 campaign was the worst season of LeMahieu's three-year run with the Yankees. He had a solid .268 batting average and .349 on-base percentage, but his .362 slugging percentage was his worst since 2014 with the Colorado Rockies (.348).

An eight-week recovery timeframe means LeMahieu should be back at full strength around mid-January.

Taillon will almost certainly miss the start of the season with a five-month recovery period. He aggravated an ankle injury during a start Sept. 28, but he was able to pitch one more time in the regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Rays five days later.

Hicks only played in 32 games this season after suffering a wrist injury. The 32-year-old has missed 377 out of a possible 870 regular-season games in six seasons with the Yankees.

Voit dealt with knee issues throughout the entire 2021 season. He was limited to 68 games, posting a .239/.328/.437 slash line in 213 at-bats.

Assuming the season starts on time—a dicey proposition, given the uncertainty around the collective bargaining agreement negotiations—the Yankees will report to camp in mid-February.