Charlie Blackmon Reportedly Exercises $21M Rockies Contract Option for 2022 Season

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon has exercised the $21.3 million player option in his contract for the 2022 MLB season, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Blackmon had quietly emerged as one of the National League's best hitters from 2016 through 2019. The Rockies rewarded his success with a six-year, $108 million contract extension in April 2018.

The 35-year-old Georgia Tech product posted a .314/.364/.576 triple-slash line with 32 home runs across 140 appearances in 2019. His .940 OPS ranked 11th in MLB among qualified hitters, per ESPN.

His numbers have since started to fade a bit. He compiled a .804 OPS with six homers in 59 games during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign, and a .761 OPS in 2021.

"I just try to win every pitch," Blackmon told reporters in 2020. "I don't think real big picture. I don't think too far ahead. I just try to do the right thing for that pitch."

Blackmon's track record features four All-Star Game selections, two Silver Slugger Awards and a batting title from 2017 when he finished with a .331 average.

Blackmon's decision to exercise the option doesn't come as a major surprise since he may have struggled to receive an offer over $20 million on the open market after the downward trend in his numbers over the past two years.

He holds another player option for 2023, so he can attempt to put together a bounce-back campaign next year and then decide whether to test the free-agent waters.

He'll likely slot into the middle of the Rockies' lineup to open the 2022 season.