Jimbo Fisher: 'I Love Being' at Texas A&M amid LSU Rumors; Plans to Finish Contract

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday he had no plans of leaving the Aggies amid rumors that he'll be a target for LSU.

"We're building something," he added. "We're recruiting great players. I really believe we're in the process of building something great. ... My family has roots here. I've got ranches here. I hunt here. I love everything about this place. ... There's nothing going on there [with LSU]. There's nothing happening there."

LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron announced Sunday that the 2021 season would be his last with the program before stepping down:

The connection between Fisher and LSU is no surprise. He coached there from 2000-06 on the staffs of Nick Saban and Les Miles, and the 56-year-old is friends with LSU athletic director Scott Woodward.

As Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported Sunday, "anyone who knows Woodward would know that his preference would be to hire Fisher, his longtime friend," adding that "any list of names at LSU begins with Fisher because of Woodward’s long and strong relationship with him."

He continued:

"The two worked together at LSU when both were young up-and-comers in the business. Woodward lured him to Texas A&M for a historic 10-year, $75 million contract that was fully guaranteed if A&M fired Fisher. It also wouldn't cost Fisher a penny to leave. And even after Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork extended Fisher earlier this season—a move widely regarded as a way to fend off LSU—there's still no cost for Fisher to walk away."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Fisher has led the Aggies to a 5-2 record this season, including a stunning 41-38 upset over previously top-ranked Alabama. Overall, he's 31-12 at Texas A&M, including 3-0 in bowl games, since joining the school in 2018. That followed eight years at the helm for Florida State, where he went 83-23.

For at least the time being, Fisher's comments Monday should put to rest any rumors regarding LSU. And there will be other targets for the Tigers, with Thamel speculating that Penn State's James Franklin, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Cincinnati's Luke Fickell, Baylor's Dave Aranda and Michigan State's Mel Tucker may also be on the short list.