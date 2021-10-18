Tennessee Fined $250K for Fan Behavior in Loss vs. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

AP Photo/Wade Payne

The SEC has docked the University of Tennessee $250,000 after fans threw objects onto the field and at the opposing team during and after the Volunteers' 31-26 loss to Ole Miss at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium last Saturday.

Tennessee's reprimand includes other requirements:

Of note, Tennessee is required to use all available resources to identify individuals who threw objects. Eighteen arrests and 47 ejections occurred at Saturday's game alone, a UT Police Department spokesperson told Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.