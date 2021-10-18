WWE Star Jeff Hardy Says 'I Don’t Know How Much Longer I’m Going to Be Wrestling'

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Jeff Hardy doesn't know how much longer he has in his WWE career, but he knows he wants to spend part of it as a heel.

Hardy acknowledged he's at a point in his career where his high-flying days are numbered in an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character (via Ringside News):

“It is weird because I know I’m not as fast as I used to be, especially since I broke my leg back in 2015. I ended up having knee surgery. I just can’t jump like I used to. Things are a lot slower, but it’s cool, especially when I still see paint on my action figure. That never gets old. That makes all that time painting my face worth it. Then when I see the action figure, I remember that image I had in my mind that day before I brought it to life.

I’m just doing my job. It’s my time to give back, but I think there’s something that I have to figure out as well and is kind of needed because I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be wrestling, almost like a darker side of Jeff Hardy I think, needs to come out. I haven’t figured it out yet, but I’ve had these crazy ideas. I wrote down a few of them. It’s my time to focus more on the character stuff instead of the high-flying moves, the TLC matches, and all of that stuff. I think there’s something that’s waiting to be unleashed within me.”

Hardy turned 44 in August. While there are several stars still performing at elite levels into their 40s, few have Hardy's level of wear and tear. Innovation has come at a cost to Hardy, but he remains over with fans and can still tell a solid story in the ring.

Whether WWE has anything for him is another question entirely. He's been on a stretch of listlessness of late and was even inserted into the 24/7 Championship picture before WWE thought better and removed him.

It's possible, if not likely, Hardy will have to follow his brother, Matt, into All Elite Wrestling if he ever wants to explore the side of his character he discussed with Satin.

