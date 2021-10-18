Lane Kiffin Gave His Visor to Fans Chanting 'F--k You' at Him in Return to Tennessee

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Lane Kiffin gave jeering Tennessee fans a parting gift after his Ole Miss team defeated the Volunteers 31-26 in Knoxville's Neyland Stadium on Saturday, tossing his visor into the stands:

Kiffin explained his rationale for throwing the visor to ESPN's Chris Low.

"The Tennessee fans there at the tunnel were all going, 'F--k you, f--k you,' so I throw them my visor ... and they all start fighting over it," Kiffin said. "Maybe all of them don't hate me."

It was an ugly night in Knoxville. Fans threw objects onto the field after officials ruled Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren short of the line to gain on a 4th-and-24 play with under a minute left in the fourth quarter and the Vols trailing by five.

Chaos ensued and the game was halted for 20 minutes until the situation was resolved. After the game restarted, Ole Miss held on for the win.

Vols fans continued to express their displeasure with Kiffin, who coached Tennessee in 2009 before abruptly leaving for USC. They threw objects at him as he walked out of the stadium, and the coach caught a water bottle thrown his way.

Kiffin left the stadium without injury, and his team improved to 5-1.