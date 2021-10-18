Dolph Ziggler Trolls Goldberg; Samoa Joe Talks CM Punk; Latest Braun Strowman Rumors

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Ziggler Trolls Goldberg

Dolph Ziggler knows what it's like to be on the wrong end of a Goldberg spear.

And another one.

And another one.

It turns out Ziggler might've seen his life flash before his eyes taking those bumps.

"A lot of times you don’t [think about dying in the ring] but maybe if you’re in there with Goldberg, you think about it a lot more," Ziggler told XeniaDidThat.

This is far from the first time Goldberg has been accused of being unsafe. He famously ended Bret Hart's career in WCW, leading to significant heat between the two. Matt Riddle also had backstage heat after saying Goldberg was "unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else."

Never much of an elite worker during his prime, Goldberg is now 54 years old and a part-time performer. We saw how badly things can go in a Goldberg match in 2019 against the Undertaker in Saudi Arabia, but WWE has kept bringing him back because of his name recognition.

Hopefully his match against Bobby Lashley on Thursday will be a little cleaner than more recent Goldberg contests.

Samoa Joe Says He Knew CM Punk Would Return to Wrestling

If you ask Samoa Joe, CM Punk's return to wrestling was a long time coming.

During an appearance on the Kurt Angle Show, Joe said he knew Punk would be back in wrestling in some capacity once he joined WWE Backstage.

“If I know one thing about Punk, [it’s that] if he’s out on something, he’s out on it. You won’t see him being around it, you won’t see him looking at it, you won’t see him staring at it, it’s out of his life and the minute I saw him on the FOX set, I knew his eyes were turning back towards it," fJoe said.

“I think he was just looking for the right place at the right time and he wanted to be happy with it and I think he is. From what I’ve seen, I would gather that he is, so I’m stoked for him and I’m happy to see him back.”

WWE Backstage was a weekly program on Fox Sports 1 from November 2019 until June 2020, with Punk serving as an occasional contributor. The program returned in January for a special for the Royal Rumble but is essentially canceled.

Punk, who retired from in-ring competition in 2014 amid a dispute with WWE, returned to the ring this year with AEW.

Strowman Meets With Impact's Scott D'Amore

Impact Wrestling has long been the favorite to land Braun Strowman once his 90-day non-compete ended, and it appears they're getting closer to a deal.

PWInsider reported Strowman met with Impact executive Scott D'Amore over the weekend at a hotel bar in Detroit.

Strowman could make his debut as soon as Saturday's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, which will also see the in-ring return of The IInspiration (formerly The IIconics). Wrestling as “The Titan” Adam Scherr, Strowman made his first post-WWE appearance earlier this month in a win over EC3.

