5-Star WR Prospect Evan Stewart Commits to Texas A&M over Alabama, LSU, Texas, More

Source: 247Sports

Texas A&M has landed one of the most dynamic playmakers in the 2022 recruiting class with Tuesday's announcement that Evan Stewart has committed.

Stewart revealed his decision to join the Aggies on Instagram. He was also considering Alabama, LSU, Texas and Florida among other high-profile programs across the country.

Stewart is one of the best players in the 2022 class. He's a 5-star prospect, the No. 1 wideout and third-ranked player overall by 247Sports' composite rankings.

"Athleticism translates to the gridiron," Gabe Brooks of 247Sports wrote in Stewart's scouting report. "Gets on top of corners quickly and flashes runaway speed. Shows good acceleration. Quick-footed and should possess high ceiling as a route-runner. Springy in 50-50 situations and can go up and get it in traffic. Can more consistently leverage DB's into breaks."

Stewart is one of the most impressive athletes in this year's class. He was named 2021 boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year by the Dallas Morning News after winning the 5A state championship in long jump and the 4x400-meter relay.

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff have been fantastic loading up on recruits for next season.

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Texas A&M only trails Georgia and Alabama in the 2022 class standings. Stewart is the program's 19th commitment and third 5-star recruit.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Texas A&M had a disappointing 8-4 record this season after being ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press' preseason Top 25. One reason is because the offense lacked a dynamic playmaker on the outside to ease the burden on quarterback Zach Calzada.

Jalen Wydermyer led the Aggies with 515 yards on 40 receptions. Stewart's speed and athleticism should allow Fisher and offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey to open things up.