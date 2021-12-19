5-Star CB Prospect Denver Harris Commits to Texas A&M over Alabama, LSU, Texas

Source: 247Sports

The Texas A&M secondary will be dangerous in 2022 with the addition of cornerback Denver Harris.

Per his Twitter page, Harris committed to the Aggies on Saturday after picking them over schools like Alabama, LSU and Texas.

A standout defensive back at North Shore High School in Texas, Harris is regarded as one of the best players in the 2022 recruiting class. He's a 5-star prospect ranked as the No. 3 cornerback and 17th-best prospect overall, per 247Sports.

Harris already possesses the kind of size (6'1", 180 pounds) that would fit right in with any college program.

The scouting report by 247Sports' midlands region recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks is indicative of the type of talent Harris is bringing with him to the Aggies:

"Tall, long cornerback prospect with elite frame potential relative to the position. Size already gives opposing wideouts problems. Possesses a ton of potential as a jammer. Uses frame to advantage and plays physical brand of coverage. Physical nature translates to tackling ability. Light on his feet and sinks hips. Shows impressive redirecting ability, whether in coverage or pursuit. On-field top-end speed looks encouraging."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher is definitely making his mark on the Aggies, but they are still trying to catch Alabama atop the SEC standings.

Last year was a step back for Texas A&M after a strong 2020. The program went 9-1 overall and finished the season ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 two years ago.

Despite beating the Crimson Tide during the 2021 regular season, the Aggies managed a disappointing 8-4 record.

The easiest way for Fisher to build a roster that can consistently challenge Alabama and compete for SEC titles is recruiting well in the state of Texas. Harris, one of the best 2022 recruits in the country, is from Houston.

Getting Harris to commit to the Aggies gives Fisher a building block to center his entire defense around next year and beyond.