4-Star ATH Gentry Williams Commits to Oklahoma Over Florida, Missouri, USC

Gentry Williams, a 4-star class of 2022 football prospect who has played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back for Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners on Monday.

Per 247Sports' composite, the 6'0", 170-pound Williams ranks 37th overall in the class of 2022 and first among Oklahomans.

He received a glowing scouting report from Gabe Brooks, 247Sports' Midlands region recruiting analyst, on June 24, 2020.

"Lean, athletic build that could translate to multiple spots at the college level. Owns some frame space to continue adding bulk. Versatile athlete. High school QB and DB whose ceiling is likely highest in the secondary. Primarily plays QB but put some good snaps on tape at corner as a sophomore. Flashes impressive burst coupled with track-verified top-end speed.

"Oklahoma 6A state champion in 400 meters (47.70) and runner-up in 200 meters (21.14) as a freshman. Displays plus agility to make the first defender miss. Fluidity also shows at corner. Shows impressive turn-and-run ability. Good ball skills for a long-term DB prospect thanks to offensive experience. Adding bulk/strength and continued coverage technique development keys moving forward. Dynamic athlete with a high developmental ceiling at corner. High-major recruit with multi-year starter capability who could develop into an early-round NFL Draft prospect."

Brooks compared Williams to Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson.

He received 18 offers, including ones from Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia and Florida. In the end, he chose to become a Sooner.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a game in September 2020 and missed the remainder of the season. He relayed the news to Bill Haisten of Tulsa World, who was told that the star athlete suffered the injury after catching a pass against Del City.

He'll join an Oklahoma recruiting class, which is headlined by 5-star DL recruit Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, that ranks seventh in the nation