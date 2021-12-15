4-Star DL Prospect Malick Sylla Announced with Texas A&M Recruiting Class

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Defensive end Malick Sylla announced he's signed his letter of intent to play college football at Texas A&M, formally providing a major boost to the Aggies' 2022 recruiting class following his initial commitment in January 2021.

Sylla is a 4-star prospect whom the 247Sports' composite ranking lists as the No. 66 overall player in the 2022 class. He's also rated as the No. 10 defensive lineman nationally and 12th-best recruit from football-rich Texas.

The Katy High School standout's frame (6'6", 230 pounds) makes him look more like a player prepping for the NFL draft than one getting ready to start playing college football. Nevertheless, it should allow him to make a smooth transition and a quick collegiate impact.

Last June, he said that ability to step right in and play would be key in his final decision.

"I want to fit in," Sylla told Brian Perroni of GigEm247. "I want to go in and play as a freshman. I want the defense to be like a 4-4-type defense where I can be on the edge. And the coaching staff has to be consistent."

It's a realistic goal, as he's shown the type of athleticism and explosiveness necessary to compete against older competition.

That said, Sylla probably won't become a three-down starter for Texas A&M right out of the gate. It's more likely the coaching staff will work him into a rotation that can accentuate his strengths, specifically getting after the quarterback while he becomes a more well-rounded player.

His role should steadily increase in the coming years as he becomes a key player for head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies defense.