The Rock Shares First Look at 'Black Adam' Film in New Teaser Trailer

Former WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson provided an exclusive teaser trailer for his upcoming movie, Black Adam, on social media Saturday.

Black Adam features Johnson in the headline role as one of the top supervillains in the DC Comics universe. The movie is scheduled to release July 29, 2022.

It's been a while since wrestling fans have seen The Rock in a WWE ring as he continues his quest to conquer Hollywood. His last appearance came in October 2019 when he showed up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of SmackDown, the weekly show branded after one of his hallmark catchphrases.

He took part in an entertaining segment alongside Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin:

Rumors emerged The Rock could make an appearance at this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view in November for the 25th anniversary of his debut, but it sounds like that won't happen.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reported (via Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.) Johnson's schedule calls for him to be in Australia filming the NBC sitcom Young Rock when Survivor Series takes place.

It's been speculated his appearance would have started to set the stage for a potential match against Universal champion Roman Reigns, possibly at next year's WrestleMania. Those plans may be shifting toward the 2023 edition of Mania, per Middleton.

Johnson's busy acting schedule makes it unlikely he'll ever become a full-time WWE competitor again, but bringing him back for an occasional main-event storyline is always a major win for the company.

The Rock vs. Reigns would certainly fall into that category.