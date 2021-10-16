Video: WWE Legend John Cena Stars in New Trailer for 'Peacemaker' HBO Max Series

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

HBO Max released a trailer Saturday for the upcoming Peacemaker series starring WWE Superstar John Cena.

The trailer features Cena reprising his role as the superhero Peacemaker, which was a role he first tackled this summer in the critically acclaimed film The Suicide Squad:

Peacemaker the series appears to pick up where The Suicide Squad left off with Peacemaker recovering in the hospital after being left for dead.

In the trailer, Peacemaker is told he can avoid going back to jail if he serves as a vigilante who targets criminals.

In The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker was an antihero of sorts who was all for murder and violence in the name of keeping the peace. He was also something of a comedic character.

Cena captured the essence of Peacemaker perfectly in the movie, and all signs point toward the new series being a huge hit as well.

The 44-year-old Cena has carved out a highly successful acting career for himself after first reaching stardom in WWE.

Cena was the company's top star for well over a decade, and he is tied for the all-time record with 16 world title reigns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He made a brief return to WWE over the summer and headlined SummerSlam in August against Roman Reigns. The match was won by Reigns, allowing Cena to once again focus on his outside endeavors.

Cena will return to the spotlight January 13, which is when Peacemaker will begin streaming on HBO Max.