Dusty Baker: Wasn't 'a Good Feeling' Seeing Kike Hernandez's HR During Live Interview

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is a believer in the curse of a live in-game interview after Boston Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernandez hit a home run while Baker was talking to the Fox broadcast team in the third inning of the teams' playoff game Friday night.

The Astros were leading 1-0 in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at the time of the interview, and starting pitcher Framber Valdez had been rolling. The Hernandez homer sparked a three-run third for the Red Sox, leading Valdez to an early exit.

"I blame Fox for that," Baker told reporters after Houston stormed back for a 5-4 win. "Because invariably when you are doing it live, something usually always happens. My mom is watching the game, so—really, I think I said, 'Oh, God.'"

He was a good sport as the interview continued, joking about how far Hernandez hit the ball, but he said afterward his internal dialogue was different.

"Yeah, it's not a good feeling when you know you're live on air and you see that ball leaving the ballpark," Baker said.

The Astros scored four runs from the sixth to the eighth innings on the strength of home runs by Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa to regain the lead. Hernandez homered again for Boston in the ninth, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback as Ryan Pressly secured the save for Houston.

It'll be interesting to see whether Baker continues to take part in live interviews for the remainder of the series. During the regular season, those talks are usually taped during the break between innings and subsequently aired, which makes more sense for the managers.

Game 2 is scheduled for a 4:20 p.m. ET first pitch Saturday on Fox.