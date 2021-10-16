Goldberg: 'I Won’t Be Completely Healed' for Bobby Lashley Match at WWE Crown Jewel

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg revealed this week that he is less than 100 percent ahead of his match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel.

During an appearance on CarCast (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Goldberg said the following regarding his upcoming bout: "Knee's much better. Hopefully it'll be—I won't be completely healed by then [Crown Jewel] but it'll be, suffice to say, in good enough shape to kick Bobby's ass. Let's just say that."

Goldberg was likely speaking in storyline terms since the story of his last match against Lashley at SummerSlam in August involved him suffering a knee injury.

The 54-year-old veteran challenged Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam; however, the match was stopped and Lashley was declared the winner when it was determined Goldberg could not continue because of his knee.

Lashley attacked Goldberg after the match, leading to Goldberg's son, Gage, attempting to make the save. Lashley then put Gage in the Hurt Lock before retreating.

A furious Goldberg has vowed to get revenge, and he will have that opportunity next Thursday at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Jewel match will be contested under No Holds Barred moves, meaning the competitors can do essentially anything they please.

While Goldberg is still a tough competitor and in great shape for his age, Lashley is a physical marvel and is nine years younger.

Still, it seems likely Goldberg will come out on top, as logical booking dictates he will get back at Lashley for what he did to his son.

