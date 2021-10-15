Becky Lynch Talks Possible Ronda Rousey WWE Return, Crown Jewel, More

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

SmackDown Women's champion Becky Lynch addressed several topics in an interview with TMZ Sports on Thursday, including her rivalry with Ronda Rousey.

Lynch was asked about Rousey because they faced each other in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in a Triple Threat that also included Charlotte Flair. The topic of Rousey also came up since Rousey gave birth to her first child in September, while Lynch had her first child last December:

When asked to give Rousey some advice, The Man said: "Don't [come back], cause I'm still on top, Ronda, you won't like it. That's my advice."

Lynch pinned Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to become both the Raw and SmackDown Women's champion. Rousey left WWE after that to focus on starting a family, and she has not had a match since.

Lynch, too, took a hiatus, relinquishing the Raw Women's title to Asuka in spring 2020 so she could go on maternity leave.

Lynch made her surprise return at SummerSlam in August after more than a year away, and she beat Bianca Belair in an impromptu match that lasted less than 30 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Regarding how her return has gone thus far, Lynch said: "It's been crazy ... It went from zero to 100 real quick. Coming back, and coming back on top after not wrestling for a year and a half. It's been wild, but it's been amazing. And, my baby comes along everywhere with me."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Before Lynch's hiatus, she had been champion for more than a year and established herself as one of the most popular and recognizable female wrestlers of all time.

Because of that, the manner in which she came back was somewhat surprising, as she used underhanded tactics to beat Belair and took on a heel persona.

At WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next week, Lynch will put the SmackDown Women's title on the line against both Belair and Banks in a Triple Threat, and The Man figures to play the clear heel in that bout with Belair as the babyface and Banks as the tweener.

Despite her villainous persona, Lynch provided a positive outlook on the match and the importance of it taking place in Saudi Arabia:

"I don't think that you can have a bigger match in women's wrestling—hell, in wrestling—than myself vs. Sasha vs. Bianca. That is three WrestleMania main eventers right there in one ring.

"...But look, I think it's also so important that we have the biggest match in women's pro wrestling in Saudi Arabia. ... I think if we can show little girls over there what's possible, so even maybe one will have a look and say, 'Oh, maybe that's what I want to do. Oh, that's possible, I can do that,' and if we can encourage one person to know what's possible, then that means everything."

Lynch vs. Belair vs. Banks will be only the third women's match to ever take place in Saudi Arabia, and it will have the highest stakes yet with the SmackDown Women's title on the line.

All three women have wrestled each other before, but never in a Triple Threat match, meaning there should be no shortage of interest in the first-time-ever clash.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).