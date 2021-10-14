Ray Fosse, 2-Time World Series Champion with A's, Dies at Age 74

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Former MLB catcher Ray Fosse died at the age of 74.

The Oakland Athletics, for whom he played three seasons and later worked as a broadcaster, said Wednesday they're "heartbroken" to learn of his death:

NBC Sports California shared a statement from his wife, Carol:

"It is with a heavy heart that Carol Fosse, Ray Fosse's wife of 51 years, shares the sad news that Ray Fosse lost his battle to cancer on October 13, 2021 after silently fighting it for the past 16 years. Carol and daughters, Nikki and Lindsey, send their love out to family, friends and fans that mourn his loss with them."

Fosse spent 12 seasons in MLB, the bulk of which came with Cleveland. He was a two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner while playing for the organization. His best season was in 1970, when he hit 18 home runs, had 61 RBI and batted .307.

The most enduring image from his playing career was in the 1970 All-Star Game, when Pete Rose barreled into him at home plate to score the winning run for the National League.

The Illinois native, who suffered a fractured and separated shoulder on the play, acknowledged in 2015 he still felt the physical effects from the collision and the general strain he put on his body while playing catcher for a dozen years.

For a younger generation of fans, Fosse is most remembered for his work as an Athletics color commentator. He joined the booth in 1986 and remained there until this summer. He was nominated for a Ford C. Frick Award in 2002.

In August, Fosse announced he was stepping away due to cancer, which he'd had for 16 years.