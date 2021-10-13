Astros' Carlos Correa: Ryan Tepera Remarks 'Disrespectful Words with No Facts'

Nuccio DiNuzzo/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Houston Astros eliminated the Chicago White Sox from the postseason with a 10-1 win in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon, but that didn't stop Carlos Correa from firing back at Ryan Tepera.

The Astros shortstop called out the White Sox relief pitcher following Tuesday's win after the latter suggested Houston may have been stealing signs in the first two games of their ALDS matchup.

Tepera's comments, which reference Houston's sign-stealing scandal, came after Chicago's lone win of the series Sunday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

He told reporters:

"They've had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff over there. We can say it's a little bit of a difference. I think you saw the swings and misses tonight compared to the first two games at Minute Maid."

If Tepera was trying to imply that the Astros cheat at home, then he might be a little off base. Houston led the majors with a .780 road OPS, while Chicago had a .789 home OPS compared to a .729 road OPS.

The Astros were heavily disciplined ahead of the 2020 season for stealing signs and relaying information to batters during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The scandal saw the departures of manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, in addition to a $5 million fine and loss of first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Astros manager Dusty Baker also called out Tepera for his comments, emphasizing that his club has been better on the road this season than at Minute Maid Park.

"Those are heavy accusations. We're about the same, runs, OPS... actually better on the road than we are at home. They're actually better at home than they are on the road. I don't have much response to that," Baker told reporters Monday.

At this point, it's all in the past, and the Astros need to focus on preparing for the Boston Red Sox in the AL Championship Series, which is set to begin Friday. The Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in four games to reach the ALCS for the second time in four seasons.