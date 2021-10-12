Tony La Russa Says Astros' Kendall Graveman Intentionally Hit Jose Abreu with Pitch

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was understandably upset when slugger Jose Abreu was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of Tuesday's 10-1 American League Division Series loss to the Houston Astros.

After the game, which eliminated the White Sox from the postseason, La Russa told reporters he believes Astros pitcher Kendall Graveman plunked Abreu on purpose.

When Abreu was hit, the Astros were up 7-1 on the White Sox, so it's unlikely Graveman struck him intentionally. However, some South Siders threw trash on the field after the play, showing their displeasure with the Astros hitting their best hitter.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch earlier in Tuesday's game by Carlos Rodon, which may be why La Russa believed Graveman hitting Abreu was intentional. Still, it's hard to believe, especially given the score.

It was a disappointing afternoon for the White Sox, who underperformed this postseason after finishing first in the AL Central with a 93-69 record. They won just one game against the Astros and failed to score more than one run in two of the four games.

While the White Sox will now watch the remainder of the postseason from the couch, the Astros move on to face the Boston Red Sox in the AL Championship Series. Houston has home-field advantage for the series.

The Red Sox upset the Tampa Bay Rays in four games to reach the ALCS for the second time in four seasons. Boston dropped the ALDS series opener to Tampa 6-2 before going on to win three straight.

The Red Sox have received significant production from Enrique Hernandez, Kyle Schwarber and Rafael Devers this postseason. They'll be hoping the trio can replicate that success against the Astros.

However, Boston finished the regular season with a 2-5 record against Houston. If that's any indication of how the series will go, it's going to be a tough one for the Red Sox.