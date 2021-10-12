Oklahoma's Riley on Spencer Rattler, Caleb Williams Battle: 'We'll See How It Goes'

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has chosen between Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler, he won't say it publicly.

"We'll see how it goes Saturday," Riley told reporters Tuesday.

Rattler has been the team's starting quarterback this season, but he was benched during Saturday's game against Texas after an interception and a lost fumble. Williams took over and helped Oklahoma overcome a 38-20 halftime deficit for a 55-48 win.

"I think it's a heck of a lot more of a problem for me if I'm picking between two guys that I feel aren't ready," Riley said. "I'm picking between two really good choices that I think can both go play extremely well—and have played extremely well."

Rattler totaled 3,031 passing yards with 28 touchdowns last season, adding six rushing touchdowns in 11 games. He entered 2021 as a Heisman Trophy candidate, but he has fallen short of expectations with 1,371 passing yards and 10 touchdowns in six games, adding five interceptions.

His passer rating has dropped from 172.6 last season to 153.2 in 2021.

Oklahoma remains undefeated at 6-0, but fans have been calling for a switch, chanting "We Want Caleb" during a September win over West Virginia.

Williams is a true freshman but entered the program with high expectations as a 5-star recruit and the No. 7 overall player in the 2021 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. He is especially impressed in the win over Texas, totaling 212 passing yards and two touchdowns plus 88 rushing yards and another score.

It could lead to some tough choices ahead of next Saturday's game against TCU.