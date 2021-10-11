Padres Rumors: Ron Washington, Bruce Bochy, Buck Showalter Discussed for Manager Job

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Diego Padres are reportedly lining up managerial candidates after firing Jayce Tingler last week.

Padres leadership is asking around about potential candidates such as Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington, former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy and former Baltimore Orioles skipper Buck Showalter, per ESPN's Buster Olney.

The Friars fired Tingler after an underwhelming season in which they finished third in the National League West with a 79-83 record. San Diego was expected to compete for the top spot in the division with the Los Angeles Dodgers after an impressive 2020 season, but the Giants surprised everyone with a monumental 107-55 campaign.

In two seasons with the Padres, Tingler went 116-106 and 2-4 in the postseason.

Washington was a candidate for San Diego's vacant head coaching position in 2019, finishing second behind Tingler, so there's no reason to believe he won't be in consideration for the job again this winter.

The 69-year-old joined Brian Snitker's coaching staff in 2016 and has played an integral role in Atlanta's success over the years, specifically in the development of many young players.

Washington managed the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014, recording a 664-611 record, and recently said in an interview with XTRA1360's Marty Caswell that he still has the desire to manage a major league club again.

Meanwhile, Bochy is one of the most intriguing candidates there is, having won three championships with San Francisco. He managed the Giants from 2007 to 2019 and hasn't coached since stepping down.

The 66-year-old also has deep roots in San Diego, playing for the Padres from 1983 to 1987 before managing the club from 1995 to 2006. In his 12 seasons coaching the Friars, he went 951-975, winning the NL pennant in 1998.

As for Showalter, he said in a recent interview with The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli that he would definitely consider managing again, adding that he would "listen" if the Padres gave him a call.

Showalter has not managed since 2018 when he went 47-115 with the Orioles. He spent nine of his 20 seasons managing in Baltimore, going 669-684 in that span.

The 65-year-old has also managed the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.

In addition to the candidates mentioned, Olney adds that Yankees manager Aaron Boone might also be considered for San Diego's managerial position if he loses his job in the Bronx.