Joc Pederson HR Gives Braves Crucial Game 3 Win, 2-1 Series Lead vs. Brewers

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

In Game 3 of the National League Division Series, the Atlanta Braves earned a 3-0 win at home over the Milwaukee Brewers to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Atlanta was led by Joc Pederson, who hit a pinch-hit three-run home run in the fifth inning to secure the victory. Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson struck out six in five scoreless innings.

Notable Performers

Braves PH Joc Pederson: 1-for-1, three-run HR

Braves SP Ian Anderson: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K's

What's Next?

The Braves and Brewers will be back in action for Game 4 in Atlanta on Tuesday at 5:07 p.m. ET. The starting pitchers for the game have yet to be announced.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.